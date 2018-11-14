Baxley-Appling County Hospital Authority members recently hired John C. Graham to serve as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for Appling HealthCare System. Graham will start the new position on December 3.
Graham holds a BS in Accounting and Business Management from Murray State University and served in the United States Navy, Navy Reserves and began his medical accounting career in 1977 with Beaumont Medical/Surgical Hospital in Beaumont, Texas.
Graham has served as a CFO for various hospitals throughout his career in Georgia, South Carolina, Kentucky, ...
Hospital hires new CFO
