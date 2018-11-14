By Jamie Gardner
It will be remembered as one of the closest gubernatorial races in Georgia history. As of Monday unofficial returns showed Republican Brian Kemp with 50.3 percent of nearly four million total ballots, or a 58,875-vote margin over Democrat Stacey Abrams. Kemp declared victory last week following the election and has already started transitioning to the office, but the Abrams camp has yet to concede, has filed multiple lawsuits and cited that the race is, “still too close to call.”
According to one Associated Press report, Abrams campaign leaders said she needs to get the margin down to about 22,000 votes to force a runoff, and they sent a fundraising email to supporters Sunday saying at least 30,823 votes remain to be counted. The Kemp campaign contends far fewer votes remain, less than 18,000, and that Abrams mathematically can’t force a runoff.
In Appling County, Kemp easily defeated Abrams receiving 5,426 votes to 1,357, and this was the trend across much of the state with rural areas mainly voting for Kemp and metro areas voting primarily for Abrams.
Statewide runoffs
Unless something drastic changes with the above-mentioned race, right now there are two known runoffs...
Brian Kemp declares victory
