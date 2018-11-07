Mrs. Carolyn Colson Rentz, age 79, of Hazlehurst, died Saturday, November 03, 2018, at her residence.
Mrs. Rentz was born November 7, 1939, in Jeff Davis County, to the late Lemuel Earl Colson and the late Bernice Fern Livingston Colson. She was retired from Amoco Fabrics and preceded in death by her sister, Frances Butler and brother, John Earl Colson.
Survivors include her husband, Warren Rentz of Baxley and Hazlehurst; daughter, Ramona Kay (George) Mastin of Birmingham AL; sisters, Patricia Chaney of Hazlehurst and Lauren Bernard; three grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survived.
Funeral Services were held Monday, November 05, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Wainright-Parlor Funeral Home with Rev. Paul Smith officiating. Interment followed in the Memorial Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery in Appling County.
Active pallbearers were Jimmy Butler, Mark Butler, Jimmy Reynolds, Felix Rentz, James Rentz and Harold Whitfield.
Musical selections were rendered by Jeffery Spell.
Wainright-Parlor Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements for Mrs. Carolyn Colson Rentz.
