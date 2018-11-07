Baxley Funeral Home announces the death of Mrs. Janie Carol Fields Fletcher. Janie was born on April 18, 1933, and passed on October 19, 2018.
Services were held on Friday, October 26, 2018, at 11:00 a.m., at Morgan Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Pastor Melvin Moring, Sr., officiated and Pastor James Hayes presided. Carla James, Peggy Fletcher, Jarion Hamm as well as Mrs. Janie’s grandchildren rendered musical selections. Pastor Henry Josey and Deacon Troy Stephens gave scripture from the Old and New Testament while Kristy Bennett and Pastor Melvin Moring, Sr., gave resolutions and words of comfort.
Active Pallbearers were her grandsons and Honorary Pallbearers were her grandchildren.
Interment was at Morgan Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery located in Graham and repast was held at the Morgan Chapel Missionary Baptist Church fellowship hall.
Professional services for Mrs. Janie Carol Fields Fletcher were entrusted to Baxley Funeral Home. www.baxleyfuneralhome.com.
JANIE CAROL FIELDS FLETCHER
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)