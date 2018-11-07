CLAUDE ELLERSON BIRD, JR.

Wednesday, November 7. 2018
Claude Ellerson Bird, Jr., age 90, of Baxley, passed away Friday, October 26, 2018, at his residence under the care of Southern Care Hospice.

Mr. Bird was born December 4, 1927, in Metter, to the late Claude Ellerson Bird, Sr. and the late Ruby Collins Bird.  He was a member of the First United Methodist Church where he served as a MYF Leader, Sunday school teacher and served with the United Methodist Men.   He was very active with the Boy Scouts of America having been awarded The Silver Eagle in 2004, Golden Eagle in 2006, and honored with a Georgia State Senate Resolution for 60 years of service. Mr. Bird was also a Mason and a member of the Baxley Exchange Club.  

Mr. Bird was preceded in death by his wife, Cleora Bird, sons, Kelly Bird and Claude Allen Bird.

Survivors include his son and daughter in law, Gary and Leta Bird of Baxley; granddaughter, Rachel Bird of Baxley; great grandson, Harrison “Cricket” Tillman of Baxley; daughter in law, Denise Bird Pittman of Vidalia; special niece and caregiver, Sarah Smith and a special caregiver, Kathy Sellers. Special dogs, Heidi and Annie.

Funeral services were held Monday, October 29, 2018, at 3:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Eve Tomberlin and Rev. Steve Meguiar officiating. Interment followed in Pleasant Grove Cemetery.

Active Pallbearers were Melvin Carter, Larry Callaway, Mitch McLean, Allen Carter, Mike Carter and Ian Dieball. Honorary Pallbearers were members of the Trinity Sunday School Class.
 
Musical selections were rendered by Tripp Hardee and Jimmy Johnson.
 
In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to the Boy Scouts of America Troop 472 c/o First United Methodist Church 217 South Main Street, Baxley, Ga. 31513.
 
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
