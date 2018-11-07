Eunie E. Andrews, age 81, of Hazlehurst, passed away Tuesday, October 30, 2018, at Community Hospice in Vidalia.
Mrs. Andrews was born October 27, 1937, in Royston, to the late Anderson Nathaniel Hill and the late Pearl Carlton Hill. She was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church. Mrs. Andrews was an avid Atlanta Braves Fan and a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sammie Lee Andrews, Sr.
Survivors include her daughters and sons in law, Vickie and Pete Rizzardi of Fernandina Beach, Florida and Kathy and Paul Graham of Hazlehurst; sons and daughters in law, Sammy, Jr. and Nancy Andrews and Joey and Judy Andrews all of Hazlehurst; sisters, Myrtle Chasteen of Brunswick and Betty Nell Frost of Waynesville; brothers, Boyce Hill of Lyons and Andy “Junior” Hill of Brunswick. Seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services were held Friday, November 2, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with Rev. Joey Andrews and Rev. Royce Hulett officiating. Interment followed in Rose Hill Cemetery in Alma.
Active pallbearers were Chris Nail, Donnie Lewis, Jimmy Twiggs, Kendall Medders, Jason Taylor, Pete Rizzardi, Daryl Hill and Cody Lee. Honorary pallbearers were Wendell Crosby, Ed Lashley, Jimmy Lee Williams, Duane and Linda Brooks, Glenda Crosby, Marlin Altman and Dorthy Altman.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
