Forever indebted

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Columns
Wednesday, November 7. 2018
Comments (0)
As the entire country has been engulfed in the virtual whirlwind of mid-term elections for several months, the issue of voting, registration and; understandably, the right to vote is a burning issue. An amendment on Florida’s ballot concerns an individual who had been incarcerated but serves his or her time and is released from prison. If passed, the legislative action would seek to have the individuals’ voting rights immediately restored.

For years, those convicted of felonious offenses have been legally denied the right to vote even beyond having satisfied the terms of their conviction. In recent years, many states have enacted legislation to somewhat modify the consequential imbalances. According to Non-profit Vote, individuals convicted of a felony are ineligible to vote while incarcerated, on parole or on probation. For the most part, voting rights can be re-instated two years after the completion of all supervised release (except if convicted of treason). Ex-offenders are required to re-register in order to have their rights to vote restored.

In all but two states, voting age citizens convicted of a felony are barred from...


