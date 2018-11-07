By Keri Orvin, Baxley-Appling County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director
We are so excited to be able to offer Hot Air Balloon rides over Appling County during our Bicentennial Festival, November 9 - 11. This will be an especially amazing treat for those living within a five-mile radius of the Festival Site. Be sure to grab your camera, lawn chairs, and a cup of coffee, as you may be able to witness the site of 10 Hot Air Balloons flying...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Bicentennial to be celebrated this weekend
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)