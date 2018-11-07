The Appling County Pirate football team will begin GHSA AAA State Football Tournament play on Friday night at Jimmy Swain Stadium against Jenkins High School of Savannah. The Pirates are the number two seed from Region 2-AAA and Jenkins is the number three seed from Region 3-AAA. Kickoff is scheduled for...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Pirates headed to playoffs
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)