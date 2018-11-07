Handgun discovered at ACHS

Kelly Turner
Wednesday, November 7. 2018
Last Thursday, November 1, a handgun was discovered in a backpack at Appling County High School (ACHS). According to Appling County Chief School Recourse Officer (SRO) Marvin Connaway the male juvenile student who had the gun in his backpack was immediately removed from the school. Connaway stated the gun was not loaded. The juvenile appeared before a juvenile court judge and was transported to the Claxton Youth Detention Center where he will await a juvenile court hearing.

In addition the school also reported that a safety check was performed throughout the entire school on November 1. The safety check was conducted by SROs, the Appling County Sheriff’s Office and Baxley Police Department with assistance from the sheriff’s office K-9 unit. The safety check resulted with one illegal...

To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
