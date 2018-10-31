LEGALS FOR 10-31-2018

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
By virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Security Deed from DOUGLAS RIZZO to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. AS NOMINEE FOR RENASANT BANK, dated July 13, 2016, recorded July 14, 2016, in Deed Book 532, Page 310, Appling County, Georgia Records, said Security Deed having been given to secure a Note of even date in the original principal amount of One Hundred Six Thousand One Hundred Eighteen and 00/100 dollars ($106,118.00), with interest thereon as provided for therein, said Security Deed having been last sold, assigned and transferred to FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the Appling County Courthouse, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in November, 2018, all property described in said Security Deed including but not limited to the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NO. 324 OF THE SECOND LAND DISTRICT OF APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONSISTING OF 0.605 ACRE, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING DESIGNATED AS “TRACT 2” ON THAT CERTAIN SURVEY AND PLAT THEREOF ENTITLED “SURVEY FOR THOMAS GREENE” PREPARED BY M. JERRY TOMBERLIN, JR., G.R.L.S. NO. 2942, DATED OCTOBER 13, 2015, REVISED JUNE 29, 2016, AND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 20, PAGE 471, OF THE RECORDS OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA. SAID PLAT IS INCORPORATED HEREIN FOR A MORE FULL AND COMPLETE DESCRIPTION AND ALL OTHER LEGAL PURPOSES. THIS BEING A PORTION OF THE PROPERTY CONVEYED FROM ROY D. GREENE, JR. TO CHERYL ANNETTE GREENE BY QUITCLAIM DEED DATED MARCH 17, 2015, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 519, PAGES 595-596 OF THE RECORDS OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA. GRANTOR ALSO HEREBY GRANTS, BARGAINS, AND CONVEYS TO GRANTEE ALL OF GRANTOR`S RIGHTS, TITLE, AND INTERESTS IN AND TO (1) THAT CERTAIN WATER AND WELL RIGHTS AGREEMENT ENTERED IN TO AMONG CHERYL ANNETTE GREENE, DOUGLAS RIZZO, AND THOMAS M. GREENE III AND ANNETTE E. GREENE, AS TRUSTEES OF THE THOMAS M. GREENE IRREVOCABLE TRUST, WHICH WATER AND WELL RIGHTS AGREEMENT IS DATED JULY 13, 2016, AND RECORDED IN DEED BOOKS 532, PAGES 300-307 OF THE RECORDS OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND (2) THAT CERTAIN DRIVEWAY EASEMENT DESIGNATION ENTERED IN TO AMONG THOMAS M. GREENE III AND ANNETTE E. GREENE, AS TRUSTEES OF THE THOMAS M. GREENE IRREVOCABLE TRUST DATED FEBRUARY 28, 2014, CHERYL ANNETTE GREENE, AND DOUGLAS RIZZO, WHICH DRIVEWAY EASEMENT DESIGNATION IS DATED JULY 13, 2016, AND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 532, PAGES 291-299 OF THE RECORDS OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA.
Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 2648 BUCK HEAD ROAD, BAXLEY, GA 31513.
The indebtedness secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of default under the terms of said Security Deed and Note. The indebtedness remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, all expenses of the sale, including attorneys’ fees (notice to collect same having been given) and all other payments provided for under the terms of the Security Deed and Note.
Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The sale will also be subject to the following items which may affect the title: any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable); the right of redemption of any taxing authority; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or by an inspection of the property; all zoning ordinances; assessments; liens; encumbrances; restrictions; covenants, and any other matters of record superior to said Security Deed.
To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the owner and party in possession of the property is DOUGLAS RIZZO, or tenants(s).
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed.
Please note that, pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2, you are not entitled by law to an amendment or modification of the terms of your loan. The entity having full authority to negotiate, amend or modify all terms of the loan (although not required by law to do so) is: Freedom Mortgage Corporation, Loss Mitigation Dept., 10500 Kincaid Dr., Suite 300, Fishers, IN 46037, Telephone Number: 1-855-690-5900.
FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION
as Attorney in Fact for
DOUGLAS RIZZO
THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Attorney Contact: Rubin Lublin, LLC, 3145 Avalon Ridge Place, Suite 100, Peachtree Corners, GA 30071
Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992 Case No. FREM-18-05273-1
Ad Run Dates 10/10/2018, 10/17/2018, 10/24/2018, 10/31/2018
rubinlublin.com/property-listing
10/10, 10/17, 10/24 & 10/31
IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN THE INTEREST OF:
E.C.T. Sex: M, Age: 1, DOB: 07/25/2016
Minor Child
Case No.: 001-17-J-095
SUMMONS
FOR PETITION TO TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHT
TO: JAMES EARNEST WADE DRURY, RICHARD TURNER AND ANY UNKNOWN UNNAMED PUTATIVE FATHERS, AND DANIEL O’CONNER/ATTORNEY-GUARDIAN AD LITEM
By Order for Service by Publication dated June 22, 2018, you are required to appear before the Juvenile Court of APPLING County, Georgia, to answer the allegations of a Petition to Terminate Parental Rights filed on September 21, 2018, by the APPLING County Department of Family and Children Services. You may obtain a free copy of the petition directly or by mail from the clerk of said court. The general nature of the allegations is that the children are dependent children and the dependents state are likely to continue and cause serious physical, mental, emotional, or moral harm to the children unless the rights of the parents are terminated. The court hearing of your case has been scheduled for 28th day of NOVEMBER, 2018, at 9:30 a.m., at the APPLING County Courthouse in BAXLEY, Georgia.
The court at trial can enter a judgment ending your rights to the children if you fail to appear and show cause why your parental rights should not be terminated. A biological father may lose all rights to the children and not be entitled to object to the termination of their rights unless, within 30 days of receipt of this notice, he files: (1) a petition to legitimate the children; and (2) a notice of the filing of the petition to legitimate with the Juvenile Court of APPLING County, Georgia.
A party has the right to an attorney in this proceeding. If you are unable to hire an attorney, the Court will appoint one for you if you are an indigent person.
If you have any questions concerning this notice of summons, contact the clerk’s office at (912) 367-8126.
WITNESS the Honorable J. ALEXANDER JOHNSON, Judge of said court, this the 25th day of September, 2018.
Linda Yeomans
(Deputy) Clerk, Juvenile Court
APPLING County,Georgia
10/24, 10/31, 11/7 & 11/14
NOTICE OF RIGHTS OF REDEMPTION
RE: LEONARD CARTER ESTATE
Tax Parcel ID No. 0063 026
TAKE NOTICE THAT:
The right to redeem the following described property, to wit:
Map and Parcel # 0063 026
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot 399, 3rd Land District, Appling County Georgia, consisting of 31.00 acres, more or less, and being known as a portion of that property that is described in a deed of record in Deed Book 44, Page 209, Appling County, Georgia public records.
will expire and be forever foreclosed and barred on and after the 30th day of November, 2018.
The tax deed to which this notice relates is dated the 3rd day of October, 2017, and is recorded in the office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, in Deed Book 549, Page 875.
The property may be redeemed at any time before the 30th day of November, 2018, by payment of the redemption price as fixed and provided by law to the undersigned at the following address:
James Allen Miles, Jr.
1821 MLK Jr. Ave
Baxley, GA 31513
Please be governed accordingly.
Kris Knox, P. C.
Attorney for James Allen Miles, Jr.
37 Tippins Street; Suite B
Baxley, Georgia 31513
10/31-11/21
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF FULTON COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: SUBJECT TO THE DISPOSITION
OF UNCLAIMED PROPERTY ACT
CIVIL ACTION FILE
NO. 2018CV310020
LYNNETTE T. RILEY,
COMMISSIONER OF REVENUE, STATE OF GEORGIA
Petitioner:
NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
PETITIONER: LYNNETTE T. RILEY, COMMISSIONER OF REVENUE, STATE OF GEORGIA
MATTER: IN RE: SUBJECT TO THE DISPOSITION OF UNCLAIMED PROPERTY ACT
DATE ACTION WAS FILED: September 5, 2018
DATE OF ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION: September 17, 2018
CHARACTER OF ACTION: To all persons (hereinafter, “Respondents”) claiming property rights of, title in, and ownership of matured, unredeemed United States savings bonds with purchasers or owners with last known addresses in the State of Georgia (“Georgia Unclaimed U.S. Savings Bonds”): take notice that, pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 44-12-237, Petitioner has caused to be filed in the Superior Court of Fulton County a Petition for Declaratory Judgment seeking a judgment declaring property rights to, title in, ownership of, and proceeds from Georgia Unclaimed U.S. Savings Bonds, which are unclaimed property and subject to the provisions of Georgia’s Disposition of Unclaimed Property Act, are subject to escheat to the State of Georgia with property rights to, title in, ownership of, and proceeds from said bonds vesting in the State of Georgia.
Respondents are hereby noticed and commanded to be and appear at the court in which this action is pending within sixty (60) days of the Date of the Order for Service by Publication. Respondents are to file any response or answer with the Clerk of the Superior Court of Fulton County at the following address: 136 Pryor Street SW, Suite C-155, Atlanta, Georgia 30303, with a copy of such response or answer to be sent to the Attorney for Petitioner, whose name and address is: James B. Manley, Jr., Special Assistant Attorney General, Troutman Sanders LLP, Bank of America Plaza, 600 Peachtree Street, N.E., Suite 3000, Atlanta, Georgia 30308-2216.
Witness, The Hon. John J. Goger, Fulton County Superior Court Judge.
Cathelene Robinson, Clerk MH
CLERK, FULTON COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT
10/31-11/14
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: Estate of SHARON MORRIS ROWLAND, deceased
All creditors of the estate of Sharon Morris Rowland, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 23rd day of October, 2018.
Crystal Faye Lee, Executor
Estate of Sharon Morris Rowland
3239 Buck Head Road
Baxley, Georgia 31513
J. Alexander Johnson
JohnsonFloyd LLP
Attorney for Estate
132 W. Parker Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
912-367-9000
10/31-11/21
NOTICE OF RIGHTS OF REDEMPTION
RE: ERBY THOMAS ESTATE
Tax Parcel ID No. D003 129
TAKE NOTICE THAT:
The right to redeem the following described property, to wit:
Map and Parcel # D003 129
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot 332, 2nd Land District, Appling County, Georgia, more particularly described as follows: Starting at the westernmost boundary of U.S. Highway 1 North where same intersects with southern boundary of what is known as Thomas Lane and from said point westerly a distance of 71 feet along southern boundary of Thomas Lane to an iron pin being the point of beginning; thence turning and running South 6 degrees 0 minutes West a distance of 67 feet to an iron pin; thence turning and running West 100 feet to an iron pin; thence turning and running North 6 degrees 0 minutes East along an alley 67 feet to an iron pin; thence turning and running East 100 feet along the southern boundary of Thomas Lane to the point of beginning. Reference is hereby made to a plat of said land made May 27, 1967 by Allen T. Beach, Appling County Surveyor;
will expire and be forever foreclosed and barred on and after the 30th day of November, 2018.
The tax deed to which this notice relates is dated the 3rd day of October, 2017, and is recorded in the office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, in Deed Book 546, Page 807.
The property may be redeemed at any time before the 30th day of November, 2018, by payment of the redemption price as fixed and provided by law to the undersigned at the following address:
James Allen Miles, Jr.
1821 MLK Jr. Ave
Baxley, GA 31513
Please be governed accordingly.
Kris Knox, P. C.
Attorney for James Allen Miles, Jr.
37 Tippins Street; Suite B
Baxley, Georgia 31513
10/31-11/21
Notice of Intent to
Incorporate
Notice is given that articles of incorporation which incorporate “Dunn Memorial Baptist Church, Inc.” will be delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Non-Profit Corporation Code. The initial registered office of the corporation is located at 297 Bay Street, Baxley, Georgia 31513, and its initial registered agent at such address is Lloyd Beecher. The mailing address for the corporation is 297 Bay Street, Baxley, Georgia 31513.
Lamar A. Elder, Jr.
Attorney for the Corporation
7 Jeff Davis Street
Hazlehurst, Georgia 31539
IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN THE INTEREST OF: Case No.: 001-17-J-140
T.VC., DOB: 11/09/2006
Minor Child
NOTICE OF SUMMONS PUBLICATION
TO: MARY JANELL VAN CLEAVE, any unknown unnamed putative fathers, and any other persons claiming to have a parental interest in the minor child named above born to MARY JANELL VAN CLEAVE on the date above-listed.
The Georgia Department of Human Services has filed a Petition on October 26, 2018, in the Juvenile Court of APPLING County, Georgia, seeking to appoint a permanent guardian for your child.
An Order allowing service on you by newspaper publication was signed on October 25, 2018.
The final hearing in this matter is scheduled for November 28, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. at the Appling County Courthouse in Baxley, Georgia.
You are entitled to object to the establishment of a permanent guardianship or to the selection of guardian or both. An objection must be filed in writing with the court within ten days of the second publication of this notice.
You will lose all rights to object to the appointment of a permanent guardian if you do not file an objection with the court and file a petition to legitimate the minor within thirty days of the hearing on your objection.
WITNESS HON. J. ALEXANDER JOHNSON, JUDGE OF SAID COURT.
Linda Yeomans, Deputy Clerk, Juvenile Court of APPLING County
This document prepared by:
Sarah Tipton-Downie
Special Assistant Attorney General
Post Office Box 926
Vidalia, Georgia 30475
(912) 537-9265
10/31 & 11/7
Georgia, Appling County
All creditors of the Estate of BOBBY GENE JONES, deceased, of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
Mrs. Everyl J. Jones
105 Cemetery Street
Surrency, GA 31563.
