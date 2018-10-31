Saturday afternoon was so beautiful that I spent the most part of it outside. Temperatures hovered in the 70s and for the first time this year, Fall really made its presence felt. I’d even donned a sweater that morning when I took the dogs out to take care of their early morning canine business. Saturday afternoon, I suddenly found myself involved in assorted chores that I’d been procrastinating since summer’s heat set in. Once temperatures soar, I tend to forget the yard except to mow the grass and water my flowers. All those other chores have waited patiently though. No elves did them while I slept.
Several years ago, Larry put up a bird feeder for me, placing it high on a metal pole to protect our feathered friends from our ferocious felines. I don’t think it’s kosher to tempt the birds with food and then have the cats eat them, but any cat that can climb that seven-foot metal pole deserves a bird dinner. Our cats probably wouldn’t have eaten a bird anyway; they preferred canned cat food and lots of it. Nonetheless, the feeder stands there still, a safe buffet of tasty seeds, waiting for any hungry bird that flies it way. We no longer have cats, except for the feral ones that live in the woods around us, and no, thank you, we don’t need any more cats. I can trip over my own feet and don’t need any cats to help me fall.
Next, I played ball with Charlie while the other dogs watched or slept in the sun. Charlie thinks the only reason for going outside is to play ball. Clyde and Sally think him quite crazy for chasing that yellow ball all around the yard. I stopped and watered some thirsty pink penny winkles (Vinca) while Charlie kept dropping the soggy tennis ball at my feet. I enjoyed the afternoon outside so much that when my sister appeared...
The nature of fall 2018
