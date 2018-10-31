Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Debra Branch Wiggins, age 61, of Baxley who passed away Thursday, October 25, 2018, at her residence under the care of Comfort Care Hospice. Debra was born on August 19, 1957, to the late Marsha Bake Branch and Alvin Edward (Eddie) Branch.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Grady Steven Branch.
Survivors include a son, Shane Wilcox of Baxley; two daughters, Crystal Patchen and Megan Gray and husband Kevin both of Baxley; one sister, Meleia Dudek of Charleston, SC; one brother, Michael Edward “Buddy” Branch of Baxley; three grandchildren, Brady Morris, Bella Gray and Gabriel Shane Wilcox; several nieces and nephews and other family also survive.
Graveside memorial services were held Friday, October 26, 2018, at 3:00 p.m., at Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Joe Ferguson officiating.
Friends and family may sign the online guest book at noblesfh.com.
