Bobby Shipes, age 77, of Baxley, died Thursday, October 25, 2018, at his residence under the care of Comfort Care Hospice.
Mr. Shipes was born October 26, 1940, in Appling County to the late Elbert Shipes and the late Elvie Thomas Shipes. He attended the Church of God of Prophecy and worked for many years with Howard’s Custom Slaughtering and was the custodian of First Baptist Church.
Mr. Shipes was also preceded in death by his twin brother Bill Shipes, brother Jimmy Shipes, sisters Deanie Kersey and Lucy Overstreet; and a great granddaughter, Hope Lorianne Harmon.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Vinnie Hughes Shipes; son, Danny Shipes, Sr.; daughter, Sheri Lynn Shipes; grandsons, Danny Shipes, Jr. and Grady Wyman Shipes; granddaughter, Kristena Lynn Harmon; great grandchildren, Harley Lee Harmon, Haliegh Lynn Harmon, Hunter Leif Harmon, Lyla Irene Shipes, and Amya Grace Shipes; brothers, David “Chuppie” Shipes and Wadis Shipes; sisters, Dianne Wilson and Brenda Love; loving sisters-in-law, Bertie Shipes, Marina Newton, and Jean Kersey. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Several special friends include Hilda Brannen, Pam Swain, Elesa Varnadore; his dogs who loved him dearly, Nell, Gizmo, and Taz.
Funeral services were held Saturday, October 27, 2018, at 11:00 a.m., in the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with Rev. Lester Weldon, Dr. Tommy Jordan and Rev. Julian Griner officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Michael Shipes, Jr., Kevin Shipes, Terry Kersey, Curtis Shipes, Samuel Hughes, and Rex Hughes. Honorary pallbearers were Dane Cauley, Dobbie Cauley, Dewey Cauley, Doug Cauley, Drew Cauley, Dennis Cauley, Charles Griffin, Tommy Youmans, Shane Youmans, Bill Tharpe, Roy McLung, Kenny Wright, and all friends in attendance.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
