John “Bill” Spell, age 91, of Baxley died Friday, October 26, 2018, at Appling Healthcare System.
Mr. Spell was born September 30, 1927, in Appling County to the late James Kazell Spell and the late Nora Magdaline Knight Spell. He was a member of Baxley Church of God and was the former owner of Spell Bee Company.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Hilda Jean Spell of Baxley; four daughters and sons in law, Jeanette Tillman of Brunswick, Linda and Billy Wayne Sellers, Michelle Spell and Amy and Kelly Carter all of Baxley; two sons and daughters in law, Gerald and Aleta Spell of Valdosta and Steven and Jeanne Spell of Baxley; a brother and sister in law, Darvin and Wilma Spell of Baxley; fifteen grandchildren, twenty-eight great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services were held Sunday, October 28, 2018, at 3:00 p.m. at the Baxley Church God with Rev. Lamar Lee, Rev. Rick Brown, Rev. Benji McReady, and Rev. David Barber officiating.
Interment followed in Friendship Church Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Andrew Spell, Nathaniel Spell, Jonathan Spell, Eric White, Caleb Carter, Josh Barber, Dalton Brannen, Luke Langlois and Conner White.
Musical selections were rendered by Jeanne Spell, Javan Anderson and the Baxley Church of God Choir.
Remembrances may be made to American Cancer Society.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
