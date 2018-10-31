Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for James Alden Reynolds, Sr. 86 of Baxley (formerly of Marietta) passed away on October 20, 2018 after an extended illness. He was a resident at Cedar Plantation in Metter and was under the care of Regency Southern Care Hospice.
Mr. Reynolds was born in Kosciusko, Mississippi to Clarence and Venice Reynolds. He was preceded in death by his wife Frankie E. Reynolds, son, James Alden Reynolds, Jr., three brothers Joe Reynolds, Billy Reynolds, Bobby Reynolds, two sisters, Maifred Phillips and Martha Simmons, one sister-in-law Shirley Stoner.
Survivors include a daughter-in-law, Cindy Reynolds-List of Baxley, two sisters Nina Price of Cleveland, Mississippi, Barbara Reynolds of Houston, Texas, sister-in-law Nan W. Ellis of Kennesaw. Grandchildren Josh Reynolds, John and wife Deanna Reynolds, Janna Reynolds-Threatt and husband Daniel Threatt all of Baxley. Three great grandchildren and special friend and caretaker Renee Rentz also survive.
Mr. Reynolds received his Bachelor’s degree in education from Delta State University and later obtained his Master’s in education from Ole Miss and the University of Georgia. He retired from the Cobb County Board of Education where he taught mathematics and driver’s education. Mr. Reynolds had a passion for sports and coached basketball and football for many years. He also taught swimming lessons at his home in Marietta for many years and is fondly remembered by many in Cobb County for his service in education and involvement in athletics. Mr. Reynolds was an extraordinary man with a beautiful soul. He was loved by so many and will be greatly missed.
Funeral services were held Tuesday October 23, at 3:00 p.m. at Nobles Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation was held one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
Friends and family may sign the online guest book at noblesfh.com.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of James Alden Reynolds.
