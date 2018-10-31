Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Raymond Martin Lord, age 70, who passed away Monday, October 22, 2018, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County and retired from Amercord in Lumber City after 25 years of service.
Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Ann Lord of Baxley; two sons, Marvin Kamalakis and wife Trina of Hazlehurst and Mark Kamalakis of Baxley; two daughters, Rena Kamalakis of Hazlehurst and Tonya Lopez and husband Lionel of Nichols; four grandchildren, Harley Kamalakis of Bristol, Trevor Kamalakis of Reidsville, Keith Dyal of Bristol and April Kamalakis of Hazlehurst; four great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and other family also survive.
Funeral services were held Friday, October 26, 2018, at 11:00 a.m., from the Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Mark Grimes officiating.
Interment will follow in the Zoar Cemetery.
Visitation was held on Thursday, October 25, 2018, from 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Active Pallbearers were Ricky Stone, James Roach, Lionel Lopez, Don Rentz, Richard Dennis and Aaron Anderson. Honorary pallbearers will be the all-in attendance.
Friends and family may sign the online guest book at noblesfh.com.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Raymond Martin Lord.
