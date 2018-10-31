On October 24 Judge Robert W Guy, Jr. opened nine indictments in Superior Court of Appling County. Those indictments include:
- Eric Mitchell Blanton was indicted for driving while license suspended and driving under the influence (less safe).
- Bobby Louis Pittman was indicted for aggravated assault on a Peace Officer, obstruction of an officer, hit and run, and driving under the influence.
- Charity Nicole Hallman was indicted for aggravated...
Nine indicted by Judge Guy
