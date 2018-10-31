Malarie Peacock named 2018 ACHS Homecoming Queen

Kelly Turner
Although she was not able to attend Friday night’s football game due to playing with the Lady Pirates in the GHSA State AAA Softball Tournament, Malarie Peacock was named the 2018 Appling County High School Homecoming Queen. Malarie is the daughter of Kevin and Keisha Peacock. On Monday Edgar’s Studio helped to...

