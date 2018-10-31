Over the past week early voters have turned out in droves in Appling County and across the state to cast ballots ahead of the November 6 General Election. As of Monday morning, 2,423 people had already cast ballots here in Appling County. That is a 299.2 percent increase over 2014.
So who is voting in Appling County? There were a total 1,992 people that identified as white, 333 black, six hispanic, seven Asian and 85 unknown according to georgiavotes.com. Of these, 1,315 were female, 1,064 were male and 44 unknown. By age group, the 18-29 group accounted for 197 votes, 30-39 accounted for 205 votes, 40-49 accounted for 303 votes, 50-64 group accounted for 780 votes, and the 65 and older accounted for 894 votes and there were 44 unknown.
Another interesting facet to the numbers is...
Early voting surging
