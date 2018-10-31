Early voting surging

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Headlines, News
Wednesday, October 31. 2018
Comments (0)
Over the past week early voters have turned out in droves in Appling County and across the state to cast ballots ahead of the November 6 General Election. As of Monday morning, 2,423 people had already cast ballots here in Appling County. That is a 299.2 percent increase over 2014.

So who is voting in Appling County? There were a total 1,992 people that identified as white, 333 black, six hispanic, seven Asian and 85 unknown according to georgiavotes.com. Of these, 1,315 were female, 1,064 were male and 44 unknown. By age group, the 18-29 group accounted for 197 votes, 30-39 accounted for 205 votes, 40-49 accounted for 303 votes, 50-64 group accounted for 780 votes, and the 65 and older accounted for 894 votes and there were 44 unknown.

Another interesting facet to the numbers is...

To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner