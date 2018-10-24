On Wednesday, October 24, 2018 representatives of the Appling County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Health and Human Services and Georgia Drug and Narcotics Agency executed two search warrants, multiple seizure warrants and completed four consensual searches.
Officials searched Fulghum Drugs Inc., located at 34 NW Park Avenue, and a residence located at 307 Hazel Carter Road. As a result of these searches multiple firearms, U.S. currency and controlled substance were recovered.
Ray Ashley Dixon, 40, the owner of this business and residence was arrested for multiple counts of violation of Georgia’s Controlled Substance Act and theft by receiving stolen property.
Appling County Sheriff Mark Melton and his staff continue to target illicit trade activities and the opioid crisis plaquing our communities. If you have any information concerning illegal activities, please contact the Appling County Sheriff’s Office at 912-367-8120.
