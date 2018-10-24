LEGALS FOR 10-24-2018

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
MARK ELTON GOLDWIRE,
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2018-85
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: whom it may concern:
MEGAN THORNTON
Has petitioned to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of MARK ELTON GOLDWIRE deceased, of said County. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before October 29, 2018.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman,
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
10/3, 10/10, 10/17 & 10/24
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
By virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Security Deed from DOUGLAS RIZZO to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. AS NOMINEE FOR RENASANT BANK, dated July 13, 2016, recorded July 14, 2016, in Deed Book 532, Page 310, Appling County, Georgia Records, said Security Deed having been given to secure a Note of even date in the original principal amount of One Hundred Six Thousand One Hundred Eighteen and 00/100 dollars ($106,118.00), with interest thereon as provided for therein, said Security Deed having been last sold, assigned and transferred to FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the Appling County Courthouse, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in November, 2018, all property described in said Security Deed including but not limited to the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NO. 324 OF THE SECOND LAND DISTRICT OF APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONSISTING OF 0.605 ACRE, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING DESIGNATED AS “TRACT 2” ON THAT CERTAIN SURVEY AND PLAT THEREOF ENTITLED “SURVEY FOR THOMAS GREENE” PREPARED BY M. JERRY TOMBERLIN, JR., G.R.L.S. NO. 2942, DATED OCTOBER 13, 2015, REVISED JUNE 29, 2016, AND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 20, PAGE 471, OF THE RECORDS OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA. SAID PLAT IS INCORPORATED HEREIN FOR A MORE FULL AND COMPLETE DESCRIPTION AND ALL OTHER LEGAL PURPOSES. THIS BEING A PORTION OF THE PROPERTY CONVEYED FROM ROY D. GREENE, JR. TO CHERYL ANNETTE GREENE BY QUITCLAIM DEED DATED MARCH 17, 2015, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 519, PAGES 595-596 OF THE RECORDS OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA. GRANTOR ALSO HEREBY GRANTS, BARGAINS, AND CONVEYS TO GRANTEE ALL OF GRANTOR`S RIGHTS, TITLE, AND INTERESTS IN AND TO (1) THAT CERTAIN WATER AND WELL RIGHTS AGREEMENT ENTERED IN TO AMONG CHERYL ANNETTE GREENE, DOUGLAS RIZZO, AND THOMAS M. GREENE III AND ANNETTE E. GREENE, AS TRUSTEES OF THE THOMAS M. GREENE IRREVOCABLE TRUST, WHICH WATER AND WELL RIGHTS AGREEMENT IS DATED JULY 13, 2016, AND RECORDED IN DEED BOOKS 532, PAGES 300-307 OF THE RECORDS OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND (2) THAT CERTAIN DRIVEWAY EASEMENT DESIGNATION ENTERED IN TO AMONG THOMAS M. GREENE III AND ANNETTE E. GREENE, AS TRUSTEES OF THE THOMAS M. GREENE IRREVOCABLE TRUST DATED FEBRUARY 28, 2014, CHERYL ANNETTE GREENE, AND DOUGLAS RIZZO, WHICH DRIVEWAY EASEMENT DESIGNATION IS DATED JULY 13, 2016, AND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 532, PAGES 291-299 OF THE RECORDS OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA.
Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 2648 BUCK HEAD ROAD, BAXLEY, GA 31513.
The indebtedness secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of default under the terms of said Security Deed and Note. The indebtedness remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, all expenses of the sale, including attorneys’ fees (notice to collect same having been given) and all other payments provided for under the terms of the Security Deed and Note.
Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The sale will also be subject to the following items which may affect the title: any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable); the right of redemption of any taxing authority; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or by an inspection of the property; all zoning ordinances; assessments; liens; encumbrances; restrictions; covenants, and any other matters of record superior to said Security Deed.
To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the owner and party in possession of the property is DOUGLAS RIZZO, or tenants(s).
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed.
Please note that, pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2, you are not entitled by law to an amendment or modification of the terms of your loan. The entity having full authority to negotiate, amend or modify all terms of the loan (although not required by law to do so) is: Freedom Mortgage Corporation, Loss Mitigation Dept., 10500 Kincaid Dr., Suite 300, Fishers, IN 46037, Telephone Number: 1-855-690-5900.
FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION
as Attorney in Fact for
DOUGLAS RIZZO
THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Attorney Contact: Rubin Lublin, LLC, 3145 Avalon Ridge Place, Suite 100, Peachtree Corners, GA 30071
Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992 Case No. FREM-18-05273-1
Ad Run Dates 10/10/2018, 10/17/2018, 10/24/2018, 10/31/2018
rubinlublin.com/property-listing
10/10, 10/17, 10/24 & 10/31
COUNTY OF APPLING
STATE OF GEORGIA
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of WENDELL RONNIE STONE, deceased, of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to us.
This 27 day of September, 2018.
Mrs. Sharon Stone
2033 Piney Bluff Road
Baxley, GA 31513
10/3, 10/10, 10/17 & 10/24
PUBLIC NOTICE
Public notice is hereby given that the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) is accepting public comments on the Draft 2019 Qualified Allocation Plan (QAP) which sets forth DCA’s process for allocating federal and state resources available for the development of affordable rental housing. Financing sources available through the QAP include the Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) and the HOME Investment Partnership Program (HOME).
The Draft 2019 QAP is posted at: https://dca.ga.gov/node/5430
The following public hearings will be held as follows:
October 30th (10AM) Cobb Galleria Centre
Two Galleria Parkway
Atlanta, GA 30339
October 30th (2 PM) DCA Webinar
November 5 (12:30 PM) Valdosta City Hall Annex, Multi-Purpose Room
300 N Lee St
Valdosta, GA 31601
All interested parties will be given the opportunity to be heard and express their views at the public hearings.
Registration is only required for the webinar. Please register for the Draft 2019 QAP Webinar at:
https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4863106238823414787
The Public is also encouraged to submit comments in writing to DCA at to hfdround@dca.ga.gov or to the attention of Grace Baranowski, at 60 Executive Park S, Atlanta, GA 30329. Comments must be received by Monday, November 12, 2018 for consideration.
For a reasonable accommodation at the public hearings please contact Sandy Wyckoff at Sandy.Wyckoff@dca.ga.gov.
Georgia Department of Community Affairs is committed to providing all persons with equal access to its services, programs, activities, education, and employment regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, or disability. If you need an alternative format or language, please contact Sandy Wyckoff at Sandy.Wyckoff@dca.ga.gov. Translation of this document is also provided at no cost upon request.
IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN THE INTEREST OF:
E.C.T. Sex: M, Age: 1, DOB: 07/25/2016
Minor Child
Case No.: 001-17-J-095
SUMMONS
FOR PETITION TO TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHT
TO: JAMES EARNEST WADE DRURY, RICHARD TURNER AND ANY UNKNOWN UNNAMED PUTATIVE FATHERS, AND DANIEL O’CONNER/ATTORNEY-GUARDIAN AD LITEM
By Order for Service by Publication dated June 22, 2018, you are required to appear before the Juvenile Court of APPLING County, Georgia, to answer the allegations of a Petition to Terminate Parental Rights filed on September 21, 2018, by the APPLING County Department of Family and Children Services. You may obtain a free copy of the petition directly or by mail from the clerk of said court. The general nature of the allegations is that the children are dependent children and the dependents state are likely to continue and cause serious physical, mental, emotional, or moral harm to the children unless the rights of the parents are terminated. The court hearing of your case has been scheduled for 28th day of NOVEMBER, 2018, at 9:30 a.m., at the APPLING County Courthouse in BAXLEY, Georgia.
The court at trial can enter a judgment ending your rights to the children if you fail to appear and show cause why your parental rights should not be terminated. A biological father may lose all rights to the children and not be entitled to object to the termination of their rights unless, within 30 days of receipt of this notice, he files: (1) a petition to legitimate the children; and (2) a notice of the filing of the petition to legitimate with the Juvenile Court of APPLING County, Georgia.
A party has the right to an attorney in this proceeding. If you are unable to hire an attorney, the Court will appoint one for you if you are an indigent person.
If you have any questions concerning this notice of summons, contact the clerk’s office at (912) 367-8126.
WITNESS the Honorable J. ALEXANDER JOHNSON, Judge of said court, this the 25th day of September, 2018.
Linda Yeomans
(Deputy) Clerk, Juvenile Court
APPLING County,Georgia
10/24, 10/31, 11/7 & 11/14
SUMMARIES OF PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL
AMENDMENTS
Pursuant to requirements of the Georgia Constitution, Attorney General Christopher Carr, Secretary of State Brian P. Kemp, and Legislative Counsel Richard C. Ruskell hereby provide the summaries of the proposed constitutional amendments that will appear on the November 6, 2018, general election ballot for consideration by the people of Georgia (short captions are those adopted by the Constitutional Amendments Publication Board):
- 1 -
Creates the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund to protect water quality, wildlife habitat, and parks.
House Resolution No. 238
Resolution Act No. 414
Ga. L. 2018, p. 1138
“( ) YES Without
increasing
( ) NO the current state sales tax rate, shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended so as to create the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund to conserve lands that protect drinking water sources and the water quality of rivers, lakes, and streams; to protect and conserve forests, fish, wildlife habitats, and state and local parks; and to provide opportunities for our children and families to play and enjoy the outdoors, by dedicating, subject to full public disclosure, up to 80 percent of the existing sales tax collected by sporting goods stores to such purposes without increasing the current state sales tax rate?”
Summary
This proposal authorizes the General Assembly to provide for an annual allocation of up to 80 percent of the revenue derived from the state sales and use tax collected by sporting goods stores to a trust fund to be used for the protection and preservation of conservation land. Any law adopted pursuant to this proposal shall provide for automatic repeal not more than ten years after its effective date; however, such repeal date may be extended for a maximum of ten additional years. It amends Article III, Section IX, Paragraph VI of the Georgia Constitution by adding a new subparagraph (p).
A copy of this entire proposed constitutional amendment is on file in the office of the judge of the probate court and is available for public inspection.
- 2 -
Creates a state-wide business court to lower costs, enhance efficiency, and promote predictable judicial outcomes.
House Resolution 993
Resolution Act No. 410
Ga. L. 2018, p. 1130
“( ) YES Shall the Constitution
( ) NO of Georgia be amended so as to create a state-wide business court, authorize superior court business court divisions, and allow for the appointment process for state-wide business court judges in order to lower costs, improve the efficiency of all courts, and promote predictability of judicial outcomes in certain complex business disputes for the benefit of all citizens of this state?”
Summary
This proposal creates a state-wide business court with state-wide jurisdiction for use under certain circumstances. It contains provisions relating to venue, jurisdiction, and powers of such court and provides for selection, terms, and qualifications of state-wide business court judges. It amends Article VI of the Georgia Constitution by revising Sections I, II, III, IV, and VII.
A copy of this entire proposed constitutional amendment is on file in the office of the judge of the probate court and is available for public inspection.
- 3 -
Encourages the conservation, sustainability, and longevity of Georgia’s working forests through tax subclassification and grants.
House Resolution No. 51
Resolution Act No. 297
Ga. L. 2018, p. 1127
“( ) YES Shall the Constitution
( ) NO of Georgia be amended so as to revise provisions related to the subclassification for tax purposes of and the prescribed methodology for establishing the value of forest land conservation use property and related assistance grants, to provide that assistance grants related to forest land conservation use property may be increased by general law for a five-year period and that up to 5 percent of assistance grants may be deducted and retained by the state revenue commissioner to provide for certain state administrative costs, and to provide for the subclassification of qualified timberland property for ad valorem taxation purposes?”
Summary
This proposal revises provisions subclassifying forest land conservation use property for ad valorem taxation purposes. It revises the methodology for establishing the value of forest land conservation use property and related assistance grants. The proposal also permits the subclassification of qualified timberland property for ad valorem taxation purposes. It amends Article VII, Section I, Paragraph III of the Georgia Constitution by revising subparagraph (f) and by adding a new subparagraph (f.1).
A copy of this entire proposed constitutional amendment is on file in the office of the judge of the probate court and is available for public inspection.
-4 -
Provides rights for victims of crime in the judicial process.
Senate Resolution No. 146
Resolution Act No. 467
Ga. L. 2018, p. 1139
“( ) YES Shall the Constitution
( ) NO of Georgia be amended so as to provide certain rights to victims against whom a crime has allegedly been perpetrated and allow victims to assert such rights?”
Summary
This proposal recognizes certain rights of victims against whom a crime has been perpetrated and provides for the enforcement of such rights. It amends Article I, Section I of the Georgia Constitution by adding a new Paragraph XXX.
A copy of this entire proposed constitutional amendment is on file in the office of the judge of the probate court and is available for public inspection.
- 5 -
Authorizes fair allocation of sales tax proceeds to county and city school districts.
Senate Resolution No. 95
Resolution Act No. 278
Ga. L. 2017, p. 857
“( ) YES Shall the Constitution
( ) NO of Georgia be amended so as to authorize a referendum for a sales and use tax for education by a county school district or an independent school district or districts within the county having a majority of the students enrolled within the county and to provide that the proceeds are distributed on a per student basis among all the school systems unless an agreement is reached among such school systems for a different distribution?”
Summary
This proposal authorizes a county school district or an independent school district or districts within the county having a majority of the students enrolled within the county to call for a referendum for a sales and use tax for education and provides that the proceeds are distributed on a per student basis among all the school systems unless an agreement is reached among such school systems for a different distribution. It amends Article VIII, Section VI, Paragraph IV of the Constitution by revising subparagraphs (a) and (g).
A copy of this entire proposed constitutional amendment is on file in the office of the judge of the probate court and is available for public inspection.
SUMMARIES OF
PROPOSED STATE-WIDE REFERENDUM
QUESTIONS
Pursuant to Code Section 21-2-4 of the O.C.G.A., the Secretary of State is authorized to include with the summaries of proposed constitutional amendments summaries of any state-wide referendum questions to be voted on at the same general election:
- A -
Provides for a homestead exemption for residents of certain municipal corporations.
House Bill No. 820
Act No. 346
Ga. L. 2018, p. 235
“( ) YES Do you approve a
( ) NO new homestead exemption in a municipal corporation that is located in more than one county, that levies a sales tax for the purposes of a metropolitan area system of public transportation, and that has within its boundaries an independent school system, from ad valorem taxes for municipal purposes in the amount of the difference between the current year assessed value of a home and the adjusted base year value, provided that the lowest base year value will be adjusted yearly by 2.6 percent?”
Summary
This proposal authorizes a new homestead exemption from ad valorem taxes for municipal purposes in an amount equal to the amount by which the current year assessed value of a homestead exceeds the adjusted base year value of such homestead. This exemption would only apply to persons residing in a municipal corporation that is located in more than one county, that levies a sales tax for the purposes of a metropolitan area system of public transportation, and that has within its boundaries an independent school system. It enacts Code Section 48-5-44.1 of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated.
If approved by a majority of the voters, the Act becomes effective on January 1, 2019, and applies to all tax years beginning on or after that date.
- B -
Provides a tax exemption for certain homes for the mentally disabled.
House Bill No. 196
Act No. 25
Ga. L. 2017, p. 55
“( ) YES Shall the Act be
( ) NO approved which provides an exemption from ad valorem taxes on nonprofit homes for the mentally disabled if they include business corporations in the ownership structure for financing purposes?”
Summary
This proposal clarifies that the existing exemption from ad valorem taxation for nonprofit homes for the mentally disabled applies even when financing for construction or renovation of the homes is provided by a business corporation or other entity. It amends paragraph (13) of Code Section 48-5-41 of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated.
If approved by a majority of the voters, the Act becomes effective on January 1, 2019, and applies to all tax years beginning on or after that date.
10/10, 10/17, 10/24
GRAND JURY PRESENTMENT
February 2018 Term
Respectfully submitted to:
The Honorable Stephen G. Scarlett
Chief Judge, Superior Court
Brunswick Judicial Circuit
The Honorable Anthony L. Harrison
Judge, Superior Court
Brunswick Judicial Circuit
The Honorable Stephen D. Kelley
Judge, Superior Court
Brunswick Judicial Circuit
The Honorable Roger Lane
Judge, Superior Court
Brunswick Judicial Circuit
The Honorable Robert W. Guy
Judge, Superior Court
Brunswick Judicial Circuit
GRAND JURY PRESENTMENT
On February 12, 2018, the Honorable Stephen G. Scarlett, impaneled and administered the oath of office to the February 2018 Term of the Grand Jury of Appling County, Georgia. The Jury consisted of the following members:
1. Leif E. England
2. Jennifer L. Tomberlin
3. Denise M. Simmons
4. Tonya R. Long
5. Cynthia G. Branch
6. Joseph Lance Atkins
7. Amberly Lynn Carter
8. Stephanie Leggett
9. Leola H. Richburg
10. Lawanda H. Herndon
11. Britney Sabrina Solomon
12. Nelda Sue Sharpe
13. Marcia Griffin
14. William C. Davis
15. Tammie M. Norris
16. William Pate
17. Patsy G. Wilkerson
18. Marian Sellers
19. Mark A. Eason
20. Rebecca Ann Sparks
21. Brenda C. Miles
22. Joshua Carl Page
23. Casey L. Courson
The Grand Jury retired to the Grand Jury room and elected the following officers:
Foreperson- Leif E. England
Vice Foreperson- Jennifer L. Tomberlin
Clerk- Denise M. Simmons
Levy Wilkerson and Shirley Williamson were elected to serve as Bailiffs throughout the term.
The Court administered the Oath of Office to the jurors selected, thanked the impaneled jurors for undertaking this important civic duty and gave the panel an overview of the function, activities and responsibilities of Grand Jury in the judicial system.
GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF SAID COUNTY
The Grand Jurors selected, chosen and sworn for the County of Appling, to wit:
1. Leif E. England, Foreperson
2. Jennifer L. Tomberlin, Vice Foreperson
3. Denise M. Simmons, Secretary
4. Tonya R. Long
5. Cynthia G. Branch
6. Stephanie Leggett
7. Leola H. Richburg
8. Lawanda H. Herndon
9. Britney Sabrina Solomon
10. Tammie M. Norris
11. Patsy G. Wilkerson
12. Marian Sellers
13. Mark A. Eason
14. Rebecca Ann Sparks
15. Brenda C. Miles
16. Joshua Carl Page
17. Isabella Smith Mumford (Alternate)
SPECIAL PRESENTMENT
The Grand Jurors having heard evidence from the Appling County Sheriff’s investigation into the shooting death of Roy Darnell Waters that occurred on May 8, 2018 in Appling County, Georgia, do hereby find that Dwight Eisenhower Young acted in self-defense, and the homicide was justified under OCGA 16-3-21.
APPLING SUPERIOR COURT
Leif England
Foreperson, Grand Jury
FEBRUARY TERM, 2018
The Grand Jury received orientation from District Attorney Jackie Johnson as to its civil and criminal responsibilities, as well as the perimeters of the Grand Jury’s authority. Each Grand Juror was given a copy of the handbook for Georgia Grand Jurors. The Grand Jurors were also issued badges for entrance to the Courthouse during the term of their service.
The Grand Jury considered a total of 59 cases. The Grand Jury returned a total of 59 indictments with 115 Counts True Billed.
INVESTIGATION INTO SHOOTING
The Grand Jury heard evidence from the Appling County Sheriff’s Office pertaining to the shooting death of Roy Darnell Waters. The Grand Jury’s findings are attached hereto in a Special Presentment.
FINAL REMARKS
The members of the February 2018 Term are very grateful for being given the opportunity to serve their county in a most important function.
Respectfully Submitted,
Denise M. Simmons
Clerk
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: GRAND JURY PRESENTMENTS
FEBRUARY 2018 TERM
ORDER
The foregoing Presentments of the Appling County Grand Jury, February 2018, having been submitted in open court, let the same be laid upon the minutes of the Court, and let them be published in the legal organ for Appling County as provided by law.
This 15 day of October, 2018.
Stephen G. Scarlett
Superior Court Judge
Brunswick Judicial Circuit
