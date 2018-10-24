If I sent out a survey to determine how many local folks have had a close encounter with the infamous Surrency ghost or any other ghost for that matter, I’d bet that the results would be quite interesting. I’ve never gone looking for this vaporous being myself, nor do I intend to, but former students have provided much information about it.
“He shows up every night at midnight,” one student assured me. “Come to town tonight and go with us; we’ll show you.”
The only place I go at midnight, barring illness of course, is my bed. I declined that offer. I don’t hunt ghosts. If I ever encounter one, it will find me. However, I love the ghostly tales that accompany Halloween every year.
Mama told us stories of ghosts that haunted her neck of Jeff Davis County back in her girlhood days (circa 1920). The Hayes family lived about eleven miles out in the country.
“We’d sit out on the front porch shelling peas or just resting from gathering whatever was in season,” Mama told us on many occasions, “and we’d hear voices approaching on the dirt road in front of the house. The voices would get louder and louder until the speakers should have appeared right in front of us, but...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
A ghostly Halloween
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)