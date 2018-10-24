Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Donald Ray “Don” Tomberlin, age 60, who passed away Thursday, October 18, 2018, at his residence in Surrency.
Don was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County, a truck driver with Miller Transport and a member of Zion Church of God. He loved his family, NASCAR and was an avid University of Georgia football fan.
Preceding him in death were his parents, John and Letha Perry Tomberlin.
He is survived by his wife, Diane Price Tomberlin of Surrency; daughter, Holly and husband Stacy Igou of Baxley; son, Jason and wife Katie Tomberlin of Surrency; grandchildren, Kaley Igou, Shane Richards and Lilly Milkell; brother, James and wife Marla Tomberlin of Surrency; and other family also survive.
Funeral services were held Saturday, October 20, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. from the Zion Church of God with the Reverends Danny Horne and R.M. Warren officiating.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Saturday, at the Zion Church of God.
Active Pallbearers will be James Tomberlin, Clay Delk, Brent Tomberlin, Justin Baxley, Stacy Igou, Clyde Smith and Billy Reese. Honorary Pallbearers will be all in attendance.
Condolences may be expressed at noblesfh.com.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family of Donald Ray “Don” Tomberlin.
