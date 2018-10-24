Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Kimberly Ann “Kimmie” Stephens, age 12, who went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 14, 2018. She was in seventh grade at Appling County Middle School and a member of Sand Hill Creek Baptist Church where she was very involved with the Sand Hill Creek Youth Group. Kimmie loved her family, was always smiling and eager to lend a hand to those in need and help take care of others.
Survivors include her father, Keith Stephens; stepmother, Kimberly McKinney; mother, Crystal Douglas; two brothers, Jonathan Jordan and Blake McKinney; four sisters, Heaven Jordan, Kayla McKinney, Brianna McKinney and Carlee McKinney; granny, Sonja Stephens; Nana, Kim Holcombe; papa, Phill Holcombe; granddaddy, Charles Griffin; grandma, Sharon Albritton; aunt, Jessie Shipes; uncle, Boggie; papa, Danny Shipes; aunt, Sara Rentz; uncle, Kelab Crosby and uncle, Keegan Shaver.
Funeral services were held Thursday, October 18, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. from the Sand Hill Creek Baptist Church with the Reverend Karl Sexton officiating. Interment followed in the Omega Cemetery.
Visitation was held on Thursday from 12-2:00 p.m. prior to funeral services at the Sand Hill Creek Baptist Church.
Active Pallbearers were Sam Mock, Kelab Crosby, Keegan Shaver, Glenn Lassiter, David Lassiter and Keith Stephens. Honorary pallbearers were the Sand Hill Creek Youth Group.
KIMBERLY ANN “KIMMIE” STEPHENS
