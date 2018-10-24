Mr. L.W. Spell, age 88, of Hazlehurst, died Sunday, October 14, 2018, at his residence.
Mr. Spell was born December 12, 1929, in Jeff Davis County to the late Gaines Erastus Spell and Mattie Hand Spell. He was a Veteran of the United States Army, retired Owner and Operator of Spell Exterminating Service and an avid craftsman of wood. He was a member of Gideons International. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Spell and son, David Spell, siblings, Eunice Johnson, Louise Ryles, Myrtle Herrington, Loyal Spell and Raleigh Spell.
Survivors include: daughter and son-in-law, Beverly and Walt Swain of Hazlehurst; son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Vivien Spell of Atlanta, two sisters, Corene Grosse and Jewel White; brother, Donnie Spell; five grandchildren, Sarah Beth Swain, Samuel (Krystle) Swain, Kaylan Spell, Grant Spell and Kelsie Spell; several nieces and nephews also survived.
Funeral Services were held Tuesday, October 16, 2018, at 2:00 p.m., at Bridgeford Church of God with Rev. Paul Spell, Rev. Mark Grimes, Mr. Jimmie Ryles and Mr. Jimmy McLeod officiating. Interment followed in the Church Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Jimmie Ryles, J.C. Ryles, Richard Ryles, Barry Grosse, Jimmy McLeod, Don A. Medlin and Jason Harrison. Musical selections were rendered by Jeffery Spell.
Wainright-Parlor Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements for Mr. L.W. Spell.
