Wednesday, October 24. 2018
Betty R. Gardner, age 89, of Homestead, Florida and formerly of Baxley, died September 30, 2018, in Miami Florida.

Mrs. Gardner was born November 22, 1928, in Surrency, Georgia to the late Wildon Cornelius Rentz and the late Myrtice Herndon Rentz. She was a retired teacher and a member of Midway Baptist Church. Mrs. Gardner was also preceded in death by her husband, John L. Gardner, and a grandson, Adam Matthew Hernandez.

Survivors include her daughter, Kay Gardner of Miami, Florida; son John L. Gardner, Jr. of Bellview, Florida; sister, Jean Rentz Ison of Brooks, Georgia; and brother, C. W. Rentz of Surrency, Georgia. Five grandchildren and three great grandchildren also survive.

Funeral services were held Saturday, October 13, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. at Midway Baptist Church with the Rev. Freddy Gardner and Rev. Benji McReady officiating. Interment followed in Midway Baptist Church Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Chris Gardner, Randy White, Jamie Gardner, Danny Smith, and Joshua Hernandez.

Musical selections were rendered by Jamie Gardner and Danny Smith.

Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
