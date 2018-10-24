Trick or Treat, which will it be?

Kelly Turner
Wednesday, October 24. 2018
By Baxley Police Chief James Godfrey
Once again we’re fast approaching October 31, better known as Halloween.
Of course with this comes “Trick or Treating” for candies and goodies. The staff of the Baxley Police Department would like for everyone to keep a few tips in mind, to make this a fun and safe night for one and all.
* Give your costume a safety check, make sure it fits; it’s easy to trip on long loose clothing, and big goofy looking shoes.
* Put glow in the dark stickers on you’re clothing, or costume.
* Wear brightly colored outfits.
* Make sure you can see and hear, you need to able...

To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
