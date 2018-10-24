Lady Pirates headed to Columbus

Kelly Turner
Wednesday, October 24. 2018
The Appling County High School Lady Pirates softball team will be headed to Columbus to compete in the Elite 8 round of the Georgia High School Association’s AAA State Tournament this week. The local squad defeated Rutland High School (8-5, 8-0) last week in the Sweet 16 round to continue in the playoffs. They will enter double elimination tournament play on Thursday, October 25, playing...

