PRESS RELEASE ISSUED REGARDING ACCIDENT ON ZOAR ROAD ON MONDAY

According to a news release from the Appling County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, October 22, 2018, at approximately 8:22 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office answered a call regarding an accident on Zoar Road involving two tractors and one truck. The driver of the first tractor was Joseph Michael Mims. The second tractor was operated by Hughlon (Hugh) Michael Johnson, both of Baxley. The driver of the truck was Mr. Raymond Martin Lord, 70, of Baxley. Lord was announced dead at the scene of the accident. Investigation of the accident has been turned over to the Georgia State Patrol Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team.