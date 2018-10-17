What a week we’ve had. I listened to warnings and warnings and more warnings about Hurricane Michael until he finally arrived Wednesday night in all his fury, huffing and puffing like the Big Bad Wolf of fairy tale fame. Unlike the Wolf, Michael blew down a multitude of houses from the Florida Panhandle right on up the east coast. The old wolf only got two.
I have a pine tree in my back yard that I’m a bit worried about when a blustery storm comes along. I guess I should just go ahead and have it cut down before some storm takes it down for me, but I’ve been lollygagging. At least Michael didn’t get it. What he did get was my beautiful Confederate Jasmine out in the back yard. About 20 years ago or more—neither Larry nor I can remember—Larry put up a strong frame for a wooden swing in the back yard. We purchased a big swing and hung it. Next, he built a 4 X 8 ft. wooden frame and attached it to the top for Jasmine to climb on. Our plan was to have the jasmine provide a shade for the swing. For a while I struggled to get the plants started on both sides of the swing and to train it to climb the poles, but once it got the idea, it really took off. All these years it has perfumed the yard for several weeks in the summer and I loved it. Michael didn’t, apparently...
The week that was
