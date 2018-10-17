By comparison

When speaking with people in general, no matter what the topic, everything ultimately boils down to an assessment of qualities and values in relation to a perceived standard. In other words, it’s simply a matter of human nature to “draw a line down the middle of a page” and weigh out the pros and cons. Dictionary.com defines this as an act of comparison: “a likening; illustration by similitude; comparative estimate or statement.”
Whether it be evaluating a situation with people regarding family or friends, judging the benefits of one vehicle as related to the functionality of another, or simply gauging a current relationship based upon a previous experience; it’s all basically about comparison. In a case of anything that happens, the first thing people typically do is compare the situation or action to something they feel would be relative or was similar in nature.
Ironically, it’s somewhat peculiar that relatives are particularly drawn more to uncles, aunts and cousins of one parent or the other. This may have something to do with the disproportionate amount of time spent with family members as either the maternal or fraternal relatives often exhibit a dominant presence.
One reason individuals, even those who aren’t social butterflies, have more than one friend or associate lays in the...
