Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services for David “Dave” F. Smith, II. Age 50, who passed away Thursday, October 11, 2018 at his residence. He was a native of Appling County and a former lab technician.
He was preceded in death by his father, David Smith, Sr.
Survivors include his mother, Jeanette Boyd Smith; three brothers, Richard Smith of Douglas, Daniel Smith and wife Charemon of Baxley and Andy Smith of Baxley; four nieces, Tiffany Driggers and husband Michael, Amber Smith, Allison Smith and Magen Smith; two nephews, Justin Woodard and Chandler Smith; one great niece, Jaylee Driggers and a special friend, David Heath.
Memorial services were held Monday, October 15, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. at Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Phil Keeter officiating.
Visitation was held one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Friends and family may sign the online guest book at noblesfh.com.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of David “Dave” F. Smith, II.
DAVID “DAVE” F. SMITH, II
