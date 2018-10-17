James Randall Reeves, age 71, of Baxley died Sunday, October 7, 2018 at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah after a short illness.
Mr. Reeves was born November 12, 1946 in Hazlehurst to the late William Martin “W. M.” Reeves and the late Effie Mae Cain Reeves. He was retired from Bates & Associates Construction and was a veteran of the United Sates Army having served in the Vietnam War. Mr. Reeves was a member of Harvest Chapel Church where he served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, and he also served on the building, grounds, & maintenance of the church. He loved to fish and to build all kinds of what-knot tables and refinishing furniture or any type of woodworks.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Carter Reeves of Baxley; daughter & son-in-law, Suzanne & Jason Smith of Orlando, Florida; son & daughter-in-law, Blake & Jamie Reeves of Hazlehurst; brother & sister-in-law, Burnette & Glynda Reeves of Baxley; and six grandchildren, Taira (Logan) Sims, Cheyenne (Dyllan) Fennell, Christian Reeves, Jasmine Reeves, Lyla Smith, & Paisley Smith. One great grandchild, Kye Sims, also survives.
Funeral services were held Friday, October 12, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at Harvest Chapel Church with Pastor Agnes J. Sellers, Bishop Randy Sellers and Stewart Reeves officiating. Interment followed in Midway Baptist Church Cemetery. Active pallbearers were Shane Reeves, Stewart Reeves, Carter Reeves, Carroll Reynolds, Brookie Carter, & Roger Smiley. Honorary pallbearers were all friends in attendance of the funeral service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Harvest Chapel Church Building Fund 651 Holmesville Ave. Baxley, Georgia 31513.
Musical selections were rendered by Glynda Reeves, Bishop Randy Sellers and a congregational song lead by Steve Aycock.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
