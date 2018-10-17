Austin Milikin, age 26, of 2509 Drayton Road, Vienna, died Sunday, October 7, 2018, at the Medical Center of Peach County.
Austin was born in Americus on March 20, 1992. He was a 2010 graduate of Fullington Academy where he participated in FFA and then earned a degree in Diversified Agriculture from ABAC in Tifton. Austin loved the outdoors, especially duck hunting and recently became certified as a first responder and fireman. He was also a member of the Georgia Bullhawgs Cooking Team. His grandfather, James Milikin, preceded him in death. Austin was also an organ donor.
Survivors include: Father: Monty Milikin (Karla) of Vienna; Mother: Rhonda L. Prickett of Baxley; Brother: Avery M. Prickett of Baxley; Sisters: Abbigail Milikin Harris (Dez) of Baxley, Hannah B. Milikin of Cordele, Presley W. Milikin of Vienna, Avery L. Milikin of Vienna; Grandparents: Glenda Milikin of Vienna, Ronald and Judy Rentz of Baxley; Uncle: Michael Milikin of Vienna; Aunts: Kim Maynor (Phil) of Sylva, NC, Kelly Tillman (Doug) of Midway, Tina Rosario (Erick) of Brunswick; Nephews: Hagan Harris and Hendricks Harris. Several cousins also survive.
Funeral services were held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 9 at Vienna Church of God. Interment followed at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 9 at Milikin Cemetery in Surrency.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Byromville Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 201, Byromville, GA 31007.
Brannen-NeSmith Funeral Home of Vienna has charge of arrangements.
AUSTIN MILIKIN
