Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Ronald M. “Ronnie” Hunter, age 62, who passed away Friday, October 12, 2018 at Memorial Health in Savannah. He was a lifelong resident of Appling County; a carpenter, millwright, farmer and a member of Bethel United Methodist Church. Ronnie was a loving family man, daddy and papa.
Preceding him in death was his parents, John C. and Bertie Lee Page Hunter.
Survivors include his wife, Susie Bullard Hunter of Surrency; son, Michael and wife Beth Hunter of Surrency; daughter, Nichole and husband Matt Deal of K’Ville; eight grandchildren, John Michael Hunter, Payton Brooker, Kirsten Hunter, Carson Brooker, Tristan Hunter, Hunter Deal, Case Deal and Mikah Deal; six brothers and sisters, Frank Hunter of Surrency, Anita Brown of Bryant, Arkansas, Johnnie Mae Hunter of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Maxine Hunter of Surrency, J.C. Hunter of Surrency and Ann Stanfield of Surrency; nieces and nephews and other family also survive.
Funeral services were held Monday, October 15, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. from the Bethel United Methodist Church with the Reverend Derek Hobbs officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Mr. Hunter lied in state one hour prior to services on Monday. Visitation was held Sunday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Active Pallbearers will be Lewis Eason, Dillon Edenfield, Stanley Griffin, Greg Carter, Stephen Tillman and Clay Sharpe. Honorary Pallbearers was all who were in attendance.
Condolences may be expressed at noblesfh.com.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Ronald M. “Ronnie” Hunter.
RONALD M. “RONNIE” HUNTER
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)