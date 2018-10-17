Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services for Jean Beckworth Googe, age 81, who passed away Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at her residence in Rock Hill, SC. She was a native of Appling County living in Rock Hill, SC since 1988 and was the co-owner of Wade’s Trucking.
She was preceded in death by her husband Wade Googe; parents, Ralph and Allie Beckworth; four brothers, Thomas Beckworth, Langford Beckworth, Earl Beckworth and James Carroll Beckworth.
Survivors include her son, Dennis Googe and wife Kathy of Rock Hill, SC; a granddaughter, Katie Googe of Rock Hill, SC; a brother, Richard Beckworth and wife Lucy of Baxley; three sisters, Ester Underwood of Hazlehurst, Carolyn Lynn of Hazlehurst; Merle Brewer and husband James of Lumber City; a sister in-law Gwen Beckworth of Baxley; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Saturday, October 6, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Dalton Lipe officiating. Interment followed in the Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation was held one hour prior to funeral services at the funeral home. Active pallbearers were Trevor Floyd, Howard Scott, Aaron Beckworth, Hayden Graham, Tom Sollosi and Wesley Griffin.
The family gathered at the home of Richard and Lucy Beckworth at 2751 Prentiss Road, Southwest, Baxley.
