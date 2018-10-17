Colleen “Dorothy” Googe Glanz, of Traverse City, Michigan died September 26, 2018.
Mrs. Glanz was formerly employed by DOT Record Distributing Company in Hollywood, California. She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar Benjamin AND Enzie Carter Googe and a son, Gary Pierce.
Survivors include her son, Johnny Mack Brown of Canton; sisters, Annette Slayton of Louisville, KY and Winifred Lewis of Greensboro, N.C., and brother, Willard Googe of Macon.
A Graveside service was held Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at Memorial Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Rick Brown officiating.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
