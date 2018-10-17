Another young person dead after shooting

Sheriff Mark Melton has reported that on Sunday, October 14, at approximately 8:15 p.m. the Appling County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on Post Road in reference to a shooting. Preliminary investigation revealed the victim to be a 12 year old female. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The body will be transported to...

