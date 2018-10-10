As people, we are forced to make decisions every day of our lives like something monumental with dire consequences such as the choice to accept or leave a job. As well, the option could be as simple as deciding which suit is to be worn to church or for an upcoming formal occasion. From the earliest possible moment, you are expected to make choices and actually encouraged to do so. This is true, if for no other reason, than people affiliated or adversely affected by you having someone else to blame.
It is becoming more apparent with concerns of every day society that people are constantly looking for a way out; to not be held accountable. To further re-enforce this ideology, comes the development of things such as “No Fault” accidents, divorce and other situations wherein no one wants to accept responsibility. There are many states that have altogether adopted the general regulatory status of “No Fault” concerning such incidents.
States with no-fault automobile accident laws require that victims of an incident have to first seek recovery from their own insurance company regardless of who is considered to have caused the collision. In such cases, the injured party doesn’t have to prove the other driver was at fault before collecting for damages. As well, at-fault drivers don’t end up paying out-of-pocket for losses attributed to his/her actions given that the law mandates each driver seek recovery from their own insurance company.
This, of course, creates a virtual nightmare for car insurance companies which are reasons no-fault states usually have significantly higher premiums as compared to fault states. Laws governing no-fault insurance coverage can also open companies up to the possibility of fraud. Drivers can cause damage to their own vehicles and still receive compensation from the Personal Injury Protection (PIP) stipulation on the policy.
Where it relates to divorce,...
The fault with no fault
