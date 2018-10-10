Simon George Wooten, age 94, a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather went home to be with his wife Betty Jean and the Lord on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at the Crisp Regional Hospital in Cordele, Georgia with family members by his side.
Simon was born October 15, 1923 in the Zoar Community, Appling County, Georgia to the late George C. and Rebecca H. Wooten. He was a lifelong resident of Appling County.
He graduated from Baxley High School in 1942. Simon had a 42 year distinguished career as a rural letter carrier in Appling County. Following his retirement, he continued to serve his community in a variety of volunteer services. This included many hours of service with the Baxley Appling County Hospital Auxiliary Services at the Appling Healthcare System.
He was a long time active devoted member of the Zoar Missionary Baptist Church where he served as an ordained deacon and deacon chairman. He also was a long time song leader. Simon was the oldest active member of the church. His church and strong Christian faith where crucial pillars in his life.
Simon was a devoted husband, father, and family provider. He had a unique passion for people. He loved meeting people, getting to know their family, and family history. He never met a stranger. He was also very interested in local community and county histories. Simon was an avid sports fan. He loved to watch Braves Baseball and Georgia Football.
He was predeceased by his wife, Betty Jean Wooten; his parents, George G. and Rebecca H. Wooten; and sisters, Wilma Cain and Ammie Cain Cothern.
He is survived by his son, Reggie G. Wooten (Ivey Clanton) of Baxley/St. Simons Island; daughters and sons-in-law, Mr. & Mrs. Tom (Dawn) Moree of Brunswick and Dr. & Mrs. Vince (Heather) Culpepper of Cordele; three granddaughters, Jessica Stepowany (Scott) of Loganville, Shelsea Jackson (Josh) of Waverly and Meredith Culpepper of Kennesaw; one grandson, Nicholas Culpepper (Jerrett Irwin) of Cordele; three great grandchildren, Brooklyn, AJ, and Eli Stepowany of Loganville; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services were held Saturday, October 6, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Zoar Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Robert Wigley officiating and eulogies by Rita Nail Boyett and Chris Nail. Interment followed in Zoar Cemetery.
Serving as Active Pallbearers were Nicholas Culpepper, Robert Cain, Chris Nail, Billy Coleman, Albert Coleman and Johnny Coleman.
Serving as Honorary Pallbearers were Buddy Cain, Donald Hall, Russell Herrington, Robert Herrington, Hugh Mayers, Donald Rouse, Donnie Sikes, Sr., and Deacons of Zoar Baptist Church. Musical selections were rendered by Roger & SongJa Cain, Johnny Vaughn and the congregation.
The family would like to extend a deep heartfelt appreciation to all of Simon’s friends and family members that have been so supportive, loving, and caring throughout this long journey. A very special love is extended to Vince and Heather. The love and care that they gave Dad, during the last two months, made the last days of his long life’s journey far better than they possibly could have been.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Zoar Missionary Baptist Church 10170 Zoar Road Baxley, Georgia 31513.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
