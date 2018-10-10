Johnathon Isaac Swain, age 16, of Baxley passed away Wednesday, September 26, 2018 in Savannah.
Johnathon was born February 1, 2002 in Ware County and was a member of Friendship Church of God. He was a student at Appling County High School where he was a member of the Appling County High School Chorus. Johnathon was known for having the biggest loving heart anyone could have and loved singing, building furniture and loved seeing you smile.
Survivors include his parents, Melissa & Spencer Craven of Baxley; sisters, Rose Craven, Jolene Craven both of Baxley and Elizabeth Swain of Waycross; brothers, Christopher Hager, Joshua Craven both of Baxley, Shane Sweat of Waycross and Cody Lynn of Baxley; maternal grandparents, Warren & Wanda Strickland of Blackshear; paternal grandparents, Florence Craven & Charles Shaddle of Baxley. A host of aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.
Funeral services were held Monday, October 1, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with Rev. Jacob Denison and Rev. Donnie Puten officiating. Interment followed in Midway Baptist Church Cemetery. Active Pallbearers were Mike Hall, Chase McQuaig, Bryan McQuaig, Ty Hall, Albert Christopher Hager and William Madison Griffin, III. Musical selections were rendered by the Appling County High School Chorus and Chris Norman.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
JOHNATHON ISAAC SWAIN
