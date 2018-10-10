Gene Smith, age 76, of Odum, passed away Monday, October 1, 2018.
Mr. Smith was born April 14, 1942 in Chatham County to the late Edward Ellis Smith and the late Bessie Clyde Smith. He was a member of Dunn Memorial Baptist Church but attended Antioch Congregational Christian Church. Mr. Smith enjoyed woodworking, refinishing & building furniture, gardening, farming and loved spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. He retired after 45 plus years as shipping supervisor for Akzo and was preceded in death by two brothers, James Stone & Claude Smith.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Janice Thornton Smith of Odum; daughter & son in law, Felicia & Greg Rogers of Odum; sisters, Sara Smith of Baxley, Marguerite Bullard of Brunswick & Cheryl Newman of Evans; brothers, Mack Smith of Wister Oklahoma & Allen Carter of Baxley; granddaughters, Allison Rogers & Alicia Rogers.
Funeral service were held Thursday at 2:00 p.m. at Antioch Congregational Christian Church with Rev. Rob Kestler & Elder Jerry Lightsey officiating. Interment followed in Antioch Congregational Christian Church Cemetery. Active Pallbearers were Shane Yomans, Buddy Carter, David Carter, Dwight Thornton, Greg Rogers & Rev. Doug Weisel. Musical selections were rendered by Kathi Kestler.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
GENE SMITH
