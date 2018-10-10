Mrs. Clara Mae Davis Russell was born on July 26, 1933 in Appling County, to the late Oscar and Vincie Lee Phillips Davis. She was educated in the Appling County School System.
Clara was united in holy matrimony to Mitchell Leroy Russell, Sr. on October 17, 1954 and from this union eight children were born. She worked for Douglas and Harper for many years until she retired.
She was a member of St. John Church of God in Christ. During her membership she served in a variety of capacities including church mother, Usher, Bible Band Teacher, Sunday School Secretary and President of the Pastor’s Aide Committee.
Clara will be remembered for her love of gardening, baking delicious cakes, and as an exceptional seamstress. She was a great mentor to many people in the community. She always exemplified a warm and caring spirit. She loved her family very much and enjoyed spending time with them.
Mrs. Clara went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday October 3, 2018. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mitchell Leroy Russell, Sr.; three children Mitchell Leroy Russell, Jr., Cassandra Russell, and Clifton Russell; and nine siblings.
Precious memories of Clara will be forever cherished by her children: Gregory Russell (Sadie), Kathy Mashell Russell Solomon, (Alfred) Leon Russell (Elvira T.) all of Baxley, Stanley Russell (Lillie Ann) of Atlanta and Eric Demetrius Russell (Angela) of Adairsville; God-daughters: Jacquett Edwards and Dora Ogden Mann; Sister: Jenethal Burks (Harold) of Atlanta, She will also be cherished by her 27 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life and Love Services were held Saturday, October 6, 2018 at Greater Faith Temple Church of God in Christ where Elder Norris Williams is Pastor. Pastor James C. Futch gave the Eulogy with Prophetess Jacquett Edwards presiding. Musical selections by Voices of Genesis and Brother Jeremnich Russell. Active Pallbearers: Nedarius Solomon, Tearel Russell, Terrance Russell Tony Russell, Michael Russell and James Solomon. Repast was held at Faith Temple Church of God in Christ Social Hall with Interment at Rachael Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Professional services were entrusted to C.M. Brown Funeral Home.
Mrs.CLARA MAE DAVIS RUSSELL
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)