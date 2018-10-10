AURELIA “SUE” BOYETT MARTELL

Mrs. Aurelia “Sue” Boyett Martell, age 76, of Bristol died Friday, October 5, 2018, at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross following an extended illness.

Born August 22, 1942 in Appling County, she was a daughter of the late Walter Earl and Bertha Smith Boyett. She lived until the age of 10 in Bristol before moving with her family to Florida, where she was a 1959 graduate of Edison Senior High School in Miami. She was employed in the administration office for Jackson Memorial Hospital for 20 years and then returned to Pierce County in 1992. She was a member of Martha Memorial United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Troy Martell; two sisters, Glenda Cox and Debbie Lancaster; and two brothers, Wayne Boyett and Gary Boyett.

Survivors include two sons, Todd Martell of Bristol and L.J. Trace Martell (wife Anne) of Pooler; four grandchildren, Nicholas and Aiden Martell, both of Alma, and Laurel and Rory Martell, both of Pooler; two brothers, Earl Boyett (wife Priscilla) and Kerry Boyett (wife Annette), both of Bristol; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, October 9, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. at Martha Memorial United Methodist Church in Bristol. Burial will follow in the Martha Memorial Cemetery. The family received friends on Monday, October 8, from 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com.

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.
