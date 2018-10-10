Geneva Hutto Holland, age 88, of North Augusta, South Carolina died Monday, October 1, 2018 in the University Hospital in Augusta.
Mrs. Holland was born November 7, 1929 in Surrency, Georgia to the late Samuel Preston Hutto and the late Mary Burke Hutto. She was a loving mother & grandmother and was a member of North Augusta First Baptist Church. Mrs Holland retired from Savannah River Plant after 36 years & was preceded in death by her husband, Foster E. Holland and a son, Donald A. Holland.
Survivors include her son, Randall F. Holland of North Augusta, South Carolina; sisters, Mattie Branch of Jackson, South Carolina and Juanita Purcell of Bremen; one grandson, Chris & Angie Holland & two great grandchildren, Emorie Holland & Foster Holland.
Funeral Services were held Friday, October 5, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with Rev. Woodard Holland officiating. Interment followed in the Hutto Family Cemetery. Active Pallbearers were Kyle Williamson, Chuck Cauthen, Chris Holland, Foster Holland, Lamar Turner, Glenn Googe & Hilton Googe. Musical selections were rendered by Glynda Reeves.
Remembrances may be made to Alzheimer’s Association 1925 Century Blvd, NE Suite 10, Atlanta, Ga. 30345 or Alliance Hospice 3475 River Watch Parkway Suite 310, Augusta, Ga. 30907.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
GENEVA HUTTO HOLLAND
