Ima Deane Fowler Herrin, age 85, of Baxley, died Sunday, September 30, 2018 at Appling Healthcare System.
Mrs. Herrin was born March 31, 1933 in Surrency, Georgia to the late Joel Dalton Fowler and the late Katie Carter Fowler. She was a member of the Baxley Church of God for over 50 years where she taught the girls’ Sunday School Class for 25 years and later a member of Baxley Christian Center.
Survivors include her husband of 68 years, Thomas A. “Tom” Herrin of Baxley; son & daughter in law, Winton & Jody Herrin of Baxley; sisters, Linda Hutchinson of Ludowici and Ruth Griffin of Surrency; brothers, John Fowler of Athens & Arthur Lightsey of Greensboro, GA. Grandchildren, Winton “Tohn” Herrin, Jr, Mason Herrin, Rusty Bracewell & 5 great grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at the Baxley Church of God with Dr. Hugo Hammond, Rev. R.M. Warren & Rev. Lamar Lee officiating. Mrs. Herrin will lie in state one hour prior to service at the Baxley Church of God.
Interment followed in Memorial Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery. Active pallbearers were Greg Herrin, Jeff Herrin, Lee Fowler, Ritchie Sharpe, Stanley Griffin & Randy Sharpe. Honorary Pallbearers were Talmadge & Betty Rentz, Vinnie Lee Lynch, Charles & Sharon Tyre, Gene & Ola Faye Turner, Bill & Joyce Tomberlin, Billy & Ruth Vaughn, Bill & Deloris Bowers, Freda Jones, Earlene Jackson Holiday, Willie Mae Burke, Mary Brinson, Holt & Nova Deen Sellers, Henry & Marsha Jones, Wendell & Elizabeth Crosby, Anna Lee Lightsey & the Pavilion B Hall residents & staff, Mickey & Marilyn Bass & Dr. Errol & Denise Graham.
Musical selections were rendered by James & Myrna Herrin, Jeff Herrin, Glenn & Sherry Beach, Aaron Brown, Rev. Lamar Lee & Rev. Javan Anderson.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
