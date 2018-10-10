The following are highlights of incidents that were handled by officers of the Baxley Police over the past several days.
On Sept. 2 at approx. 7:07 p.m., officers responded to McDonald’s in reference to some counterfeit bills. On arrival an employee told officers that while checking up they discovered counterfeit bills in the daily receipts. The bills were a ten dollar bill and two five dollar bills, all marked with FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY. The ten dollar bill had a serial number of JB12345678A and the fives RP16073658F. All the bills were seized and were forward to the secret service for further investigation.
Sept. 6 at approx. 10:21 p.m., officers answered a call to a Holmesville Ave. address in reference to an unwanted person being on private property. On arrival officers met with the resident where they discovered she had an unwanted person on her property after being warned not to come back. After a brief investigation the person, Matthew...
Chief James Godfrey gives update on recent activity
