Wednesday, October 10. 2018
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
October 10, 2018
12:00 pm
Baxley, Ga.

Residents of Appling County,

With the approaching of Hurricane Michael, we are asking residents to take every precaution to remain safe over the next 36-48 hours. County and City Officials urge you to seek shelter if you or someone you know lives in a mobile home or unsafe structure. A shelter will be opened Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, located at 217 South Main Street, Baxley, GA. for citizens that live in these type structures. Remember to check on the elderly and those with special needs in your area. On Thursday, October 11th, all administrative offices of Appling Country Board of Commissioners and the City of Baxley will be closed. Please be advised that emergency personnel, public safety, city public works and the county road department will be on standby to respond to emergencies.
REMEMBER that emergency services may not be available when winds are sustained over 40 miles per hour.

Public work emergencies should be limited to road closures, including washouts, water crossing roadways, downed power lines and fallen trees over roadways. Standing water in ditches, parking lots, and yards WILL NOT be considered as an emergency and will not be dispatched to handle such. For emergencies please contact 911; for non-emergency matters call 912-367-8170.

Please remain indoors and off the roadways during this storm.

A county and city curfew has been implemented effective 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening until 9:00 a.m. Thursday morning. Residents are advised to stay indoors. There is an increased potential for tornadoes over the next 24 hours. Please take necessary precautions for your safety. Please move trash cans from the roadways and secure them closer to your home to eliminate a potential road obstruction.

As a note, please continue to listen to the local radio and check with the Emergency Management Agency for updates as we proceed through this storm.

Thank you,
Appling County Board of Commissioners, and Baxley City Council.
