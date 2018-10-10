FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
October 10, 2018
12:00 pm
Baxley, Ga.
Residents of Appling County,
With the approaching of Hurricane Michael, we are asking residents to take every precaution to remain safe over the next 36-48 hours. County and City Officials urge you to seek shelter if you or someone you know lives in a mobile home or unsafe structure. A shelter will be opened Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, located at 217 South Main Street, Baxley, GA. for citizens that live in these type structures. Remember to check on the elderly and those with special needs in your area. On Thursday, October 11th, all administrative offices of Appling Country Board of Commissioners and the City of Baxley will be closed. Please be advised that emergency personnel, public safety, city public works and the county road department will be on standby to respond to emergencies.
Updated: City of Baxley and Appling County issue statement on approaching Michael
