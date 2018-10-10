Updated: Appling County High School gives update regarding Homecoming festivities

The following update is from Principal, Dr. Gene A. Starr:

I am praying for you and your family’s safety as well as all of the individuals who are in the path of hurricane Michael.

The Homecoming Pep Rally will be October 26, 2018 at 9:00 AM in the Gym

The Grand Marshall will be recognized during pre-game October, 26, 2018.

The Homecoming Court and Queen will be recognized during halftime on October 26, 2018.

The Homecoming Dance will be October 26, 2018 from 9:00 – 11:30 PM. The dance will be $5.00 each to all ACHS students and their guest who wish to attend. If you have already purchased a ticket(s) please bring your ticket(s), and see Mrs. Summerall for a partial refund.

The football game against Liberty County has been moved to Monday, October 15, 2018 at 7:00 PM.

These changes are to ensure the safety of you and our students and not to diminish the importance of the Homecoming Activities to our student body and community.
